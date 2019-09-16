The Jammu and Kashmir administration has invoked the Public Safety Act to keep former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah under detention, The Indian Express reported on Monday. The law allows for detention for up to two years without a trial.

The home of the National Conference leader has been declared a temporary jail for the purpose, IANS reported. The decision was taken on Sunday, the night before the Supreme Court was to hear a plea seeking Abdullah’s release, filed by Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief Vaiko. Abdullah has reportedly been under house arrest for six weeks.

Hearing Vaiko’s petition on Monday, the top court issued a notice to the Centre and the state administration, and posted the matter for next hearing on September 30, PTI reported. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta if Abdullah was under detention, to which Mehta said he would get instructions from the government. Mehta opposed the notice to the Centre, claiming Vaiko did not have locus standi in the matter.

Vaiko said he was a close friend of Abdullah for the past four decades. He said Abdullah had been deprived of his constitutional rights on account of “illegal detention without any authority of law”.

On Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court had allowed two National Conference MPs to meet Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, but prohibited them from speaking to the media about their meeting.

On August 6, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had claimed in the Parliament that Abdullah was “neither detained nor arrested”, when members questioned his absence from the Lok Sabha debate that day on Article 370 of the Constitution. However, Abdullah refuted the claim in a brief statement to the media outside his home soon after. He said he had been detained in his house and expressed sadness “that Home Minister can lie like this”.

Abdullah is a member of the Lok Sabha from Srinagar.

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act was also used to detain bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal on August 14. The controversial law was passed in 1978, ostensibly to curb timber smuggling in the state. Typically, those detained under the law are taken to distant jails, far away from their homes or families, who are kept in the dark about their location. The state police has used the law to detain several separatist leaders and youths accused of involvement in stone-pelting incidents.

Abdullah, as well as other Kashmiri politicians like his son Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, have been under detention since the Centre scrapped special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, and imposed a curfew in the state. Prohibitory orders are being lifted gradually but the communications blockade remains in most parts.

