The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Communist Part of India (Marxist) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami to return to Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported. Tarigami was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on September 9 for treatment following an order by the top court.

A three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer said the former MLA does not need anybody’s permission to go home if his doctors allow him.

Tarigami’s counsel Raju Ramchandran told the court that his client’s vehicle had been taken away and he would be confined to his home. The CPI(M) leader was not even allowed to move outside the Jammu and Kashmir guesthouse in Delhi, the lawyer added.

The counsel said there was no order for Tarigami’s detention. “He is a Z category protectee,” India Today quoted Ramchandran as saying. “They [the Centre] have withdrawn his vehicles and not allowing him to travel.”

The lawyer also informed the court that Tarigami had been discharged from the hospital. “If there is any restriction on his movement there he is free to approach the Kashmir High Court,” Gogoi responded.

The court had earlier allowed Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury to visit Tarigami before passing the order to transfer him to Delhi.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.