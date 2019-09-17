All the six MLAs of Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party in Rajasthan on Monday night wrote to state Assembly Speaker CP Joshi asking to merge the legislative party with Congress, PTI reported. The MLAs then joined the Congress.

“The BSP MLAs met me and handed their letter about this,” Joshi said. The MLAs were identified as Rajendra Singh Gudha, Jogendra Singh Awana, Wajib Ali, Lakhan Singh Meena, Sandeep Yadav and Deepchand Kheria.

“We took a decision in order to fight against communal forces and to work for the development of the state and stability of the government,” Gudha told ANI. “Ashok [Gehlot] is the best chief minister and no one can be better than him for Rajasthan. I was impressed with his style of working and polity.”

Awana said it is was difficult for the MLAs to support Congress from outside. “We have given our resignation letter and also met CP Joshi and Ashok today,” he said. “There were several challenges in front of us. On one hand, we were supporting Congress for the development of the state and on the other, we were fighting against them in elections. We all gave a thought to it. We took a decision in favour of the state.”

The development raised the strength of Congress to 106 in the 200-member Assembly. The Congress now has the support of 119 MLAs, including that of a Rastriya Lok Dal MLA and that of 12 Independent MLAs.

