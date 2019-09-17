Facebook-owned Instagram on Monday rolled out a feature that allows users in India to add background music tracks to their stories on the two platforms.

The company launched music feature for stories feature for a few select markets in June 2018. However, there had been no announcement about the update in India so far.

“We know that music can play an important role in how you share your moments and express yourself with friends and we’re working hard to bring it to the global community in the future,” Instagram had said in a post in June 28, 2018.

The company had then said that songs will be added on a daily basis, and said more than 400 million users used it at that time.

To use the feature in Instagram, open the camera and swipe to the new “Music” option under the record button. Users will also be able to then cut through the song to get to the exact chunk of music they want to play for the particular video or image.

On Facebook, tap on the “Edit” icon on the bottom left corner of the media you have chosen and click on “Music”.

The feature made it to Indian markets because of Facebook’s partnership with labels like T-Series Music, Zee Music Company and Yash Raj Films, according to GQ India.

