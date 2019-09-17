At least 24 people were killed and more than 30 were wounded in an explosion at President Ashraf Ghani’s campaign rally in the city of Charikar in Parwan province, ToloNews reported. The president was not injured in the attack, according to Al Jazeera.

Wahida Shahkar, a spokesperson for the provincial governor, said the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device kept in a security vehicle. A local government official, however, said a suicide bomber carried out the attack. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

“Most of the victims seem to be the civilians,” provincial hospital head Abdul Qasim Sangin told Reuters. “Ambulances are still operating, and the number of casualties may rise.”

In a separate incident, another explosion killed at least three people in the centre of Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul. The attacks have increased ahead of presidential elections later this month.

Afghanistan has witnessed several terror attacks in the past few months amid peace talks between the US and the Taliban. The terror group wants all American and NATO troops to leave the country and is at its strongest now since the US took control of large parts of the country following the 9/11 attacks.

Last week, United States President Donald Trump said he had called off secret talks with the Taliban after they admitted responsibility for a bombing in Kabul that killed at least 16 people, including an American soldier.

