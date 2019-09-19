Rajnath Singh on Thursday became the first defence minister to fly in the indigenous light combat aircraft Tejas, the Hindustan Times reported.

The minister tweeted photos wearing the G-suit, a white helmet and an oxygen mask before taking off for a 30-minute sortie from the HAL airport in Bengaluru on a twin-seater version of the fighter jet, which was developed by state-run aerospace company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, NDTV reported.

Before the flight, the pilot and other top Indian Air Force officials briefed Singh. Air Vice Marshal N Tiwari was among the officers who accompanied him to the jet.

The defence minister “controlled the aircraft for sometime”, said Defence Research and Development Organisation chief Dr G Sathish Reddy.

“The flight was very smooth and comfortable,” the defence minister after the flight. “I was thrilled. I chose Tejas since it is made indigenously. Countries in South East Asia have shown interest in buying Tejas aircraft.”

All Set For The Day! pic.twitter.com/JUUdzafutq — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 19, 2019

#WATCH Defence Minister Rajnath Singh finishes 30-minute sortie in Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, in Bengaluru. He is the first ever Defence Minister to fly in the indigenous LCA Tejas. pic.twitter.com/VkYnv9cikd — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2019

#WATCH DRDO Chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy says, "Raksha Mantri controlled and flew the Tejas for sometime." Defence Minister says, "Koi problem nahi, jaise-jaise N Tiwari batate rahe, waise-waise mein karta raha." pic.twitter.com/Do23J05M2I — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2019

On September 13, Tejas became the first aircraft in India to successfully perform an “arrested landing”, seen as a major achievement on the road to make the jets ready for induction into the Navy.

The Air Force has already inducted a batch of the indigenous fighter jets. Initially, it had asked the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for 40 Tejas aircraft but last year the Air Force issued a request for procurement of 83 more such jets at a cost of more than Rs 50,000 crore.

Rajnath Singh will attend an exhibition of products of DRDO in Bengaluru. Though he is the first defence minister to fly in a Tejas, his predecessor and current Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flew in a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter on January 17, 2008, from Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Former presidents Pratibha Patil and APJ Abdul Kalam also flew in Sukhoi-30 on November 25, 2009, and June 8, 2006, from Pune in western Maharashtra while in office. Kalam was the first president of India to fly in a fighter jet.

