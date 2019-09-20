Residents in several parts of Mumbai’s western and eastern suburbs complained of a foul smell on Thursday night, suspected to be of a “gas leak”, PTI reported. Many took to Twitter to complain about a gas-like pungent odour in their areas by tagging Mumbai Police and Mahanagar Gas Limited. No gas pipeline agency has confirmed any leakage from their side yet.

The foul smell was reported from Powai, Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi, Chandivali, Andheri and Ghatkopar areas after 10 pm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. A fire department spokesperson said the odour was also reported from areas adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in the northern suburb of Borivali.

Police said no injuries were reported. The odour began to abate after about 30 to 40 minutes, according to The Indian Express.

The Mahanagar Gas Limited, which supplies piped gas in Mumbai, said it had received complaints of gas smell from various parts of the city. “Our emergency teams have reached the sites from where the complaints have been received,” the company said. “So far, we have not come across any breach in our pipeline system which could result in leakage of gas.”

In a tweet shortly after midnight, the BMC said it had received 29 complaints of “an unknown smell”, which it said had considerably reduced by then.

The civic body added that nine fire engines were deployed all over the city to attend to citizens’ complaints and to locate the source of any gas leak. It said engines have been dispatched to Deonar, Mankhurd, Chembur, Vikhroli, Dindoshi, Vile Parle, Kandivali, Dahisar and Mankhurd areas.

