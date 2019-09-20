At least four people were shot on Thursday night in Washington, just about 3.5 kilometres away from the White House, The Washington Post reported. Two of the persons were in a critical condition and were taken to a hospital, police said.

The incident took place at about 10.06 pm (7.36 am Indian time on Friday) in the 1300 block of Columbia Road in the northwestern part of the District of Columbia.

Police are investigating the incident and said they are looking for a “light-coloured Nissan sedan” occupied by two men with “AK style rifle”.

More details will follow.

Alert: Shooting in the 1300 block of Columbia Rd NW. Lookout is for a light colored Nissan sedan unknown tag# occupied by (2) males armed with AK style rifle, last seen in the rear of the listed location. pic.twitter.com/PY0l05TS7B — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 20, 2019

