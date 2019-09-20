The big news: Corporate tax rate reduced to 22% for domestic firms, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: BJP leader Chinmayanand was arrested but no rape charges were filed, and Bengal BJP chief said surgical strikes should be conducted in JU.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Corporate tax rates slashed to 22% for domestic firms in bid to boost growth, Sensex surges: The finance minister said the provision will apply to domestic companies that do not get any other incentive or exemptions.
- Rape-accused BJP leader Chinmayanand arrested by SIT, sent to jail for 14 days: Following the arrest, SIT chief Naveen Arora said the former Union minister had confessed to almost every allegation against him.
- West Bengal BJP chief says surgical strike in JU will destroy groups that assaulted Babul Supriyo: Dilip Ghosh backed Governor Jagdeep Dhankar’s decision to reach the campus to escort Supriyo, and alleged the state government was trying to get him killed.
- Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter seeks information on detentions on behalf of her mother: Iltija Mufti said she wrote to the Union home secretary and his counterpart in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, but was yet to receive a response.
- Thousands of students from Kolkata to Sydney join demonstrations in global climate strike: The protests were inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg to address climate threats in the country.
- UN chief Antonio Guterres may raise Kashmir dispute in General Assembly session, says spokesperson: This came a day after Guterres emphasised that dialogue between India and Pakistan was an ‘absolutely essential element for the solution of the problem’.
- Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at Narendra Modi, says no event can hide the country’s economic mess: The former Congress president was referring to an event that will be held in Houston on Sunday. The prime minister will address the Indian diaspora.
- RBI governor says GDP growth will hopefully recover this quarter due to improved government spending: Shaktikanta Das said that the growth may have been poor in April-June because of the General Elections, which pushed down the government expenditure.
- ‘If Pakistan stoops low, we will respond by soaring high,’ says India’s UN envoy Syed Akbaruddin: He was referring to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s intent to raise the Kashmir matter at the UN General Assembly session this month.