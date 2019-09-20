A look at the headlines right now:

Corporate tax rates slashed to 22% for domestic firms in bid to boost growth, Sensex surges: The finance minister said the provision will apply to domestic companies that do not get any other incentive or exemptions. Rape-accused BJP leader Chinmayanand arrested by SIT, sent to jail for 14 days: Following the arrest, SIT chief Naveen Arora said the former Union minister had confessed to almost every allegation against him. West Bengal BJP chief says surgical strike in JU will destroy groups that assaulted Babul Supriyo: Dilip Ghosh backed Governor Jagdeep Dhankar’s decision to reach the campus to escort Supriyo, and alleged the state government was trying to get him killed. Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter seeks information on detentions on behalf of her mother: Iltija Mufti said she wrote to the Union home secretary and his counterpart in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, but was yet to receive a response. Thousands of students from Kolkata to Sydney join demonstrations in global climate strike: The protests were inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg to address climate threats in the country. UN chief Antonio Guterres may raise Kashmir dispute in General Assembly session, says spokesperson: This came a day after Guterres emphasised that dialogue between India and Pakistan was an ‘absolutely essential element for the solution of the problem’. West Bengal BJP chief says surgical strike in JU will destroy groups that assaulted Babul Supriyo: Dilip Ghosh backed Governor Jagdeep Dhankar’s decision to reach the campus to escort Supriyo, and alleged the state government was trying to get him killed. Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at Narendra Modi, says no event can hide the country’s economic mess: The former Congress president was referring to an event that will be held in Houston on Sunday. The prime minister will address the Indian diaspora. RBI governor says GDP growth will hopefully recover this quarter due to improved government spending: Shaktikanta Das said that the growth may have been poor in April-June because of the General Elections, which pushed down the government expenditure. ‘If Pakistan stoops low, we will respond by soaring high,’ says India’s UN envoy Syed Akbaruddin: He was referring to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s intent to raise the Kashmir matter at the UN General Assembly session this month.