A look at the headlines right now:

Maharashtra and Haryana to vote on October 21, results out on October 24: The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly’s term ends on November 9, while the 90-member Haryana Assembly’s tenure ends November 2. Lunar night falls, ISRO’s Vikram moon lander expected to go silent forever: The sun set on the lunar South Pole early on Saturday, and the region will remain dark for 14 days. SC collegium changes recommendation, now backs Justice Kureshi’s elevation as Tripura HC chief: On May 10, the Supreme Court recommended that Kureshi be made the chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, but the government had not agreed. Thousands of farmers march to Delhi, demand sugarcane dues, loan waiver and free power: The farmers, who are protesting under the banner of the Rashtriya Kisan Sangh, started their march from Noida’s Transport Nagar on Saturday morning. Madras High Court gets acting chief justice after president accepts VK Tahilramani’s resignation: Vineet Kothari will be the acting chief justice. CBI asks for 10 more days to file chargesheet in Unnao gangrape case: The Supreme Court on September 6 granted the investigation agency two weeks to finish its inquiry. Chinmayanand not charged with rape, complainant being investigated for extortion: Rape is punishable with a sentence of seven years to life in prison, while sexual intercourse by a person in authority carries a sentence of five to 10 years. GST Council raises taxes, cess on caffeinated drinks, cuts rates on hotel room tariffs: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that railway wagons, coaches and rolling stocks will now be taxed at 12% instead of 5%. Over 500 academics, scientists issue statement calling for end of curfew in J&K: The signatories said the restrictions have apparently made it difficult for citizens to even buy medical supplies or for children to attend school. Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter seeks information on detentions on behalf of her mother: Iltija Mufti said ordinary Kashmiris look at India as an occupying force.