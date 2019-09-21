The big news: Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly poll results out on October 24, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: ISRO’s window to re-establish communication with its moon lander closed, and the SC collegium changed its recommendation on Justice Kureshi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Maharashtra and Haryana to vote on October 21, results out on October 24: The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly’s term ends on November 9, while the 90-member Haryana Assembly’s tenure ends November 2.
- Lunar night falls, ISRO’s Vikram moon lander expected to go silent forever: The sun set on the lunar South Pole early on Saturday, and the region will remain dark for 14 days.
- SC collegium changes recommendation, now backs Justice Kureshi’s elevation as Tripura HC chief: On May 10, the Supreme Court recommended that Kureshi be made the chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, but the government had not agreed.
- Thousands of farmers march to Delhi, demand sugarcane dues, loan waiver and free power: The farmers, who are protesting under the banner of the Rashtriya Kisan Sangh, started their march from Noida’s Transport Nagar on Saturday morning.
- Madras High Court gets acting chief justice after president accepts VK Tahilramani’s resignation: Vineet Kothari will be the acting chief justice.
- CBI asks for 10 more days to file chargesheet in Unnao gangrape case: The Supreme Court on September 6 granted the investigation agency two weeks to finish its inquiry.
- Chinmayanand not charged with rape, complainant being investigated for extortion: Rape is punishable with a sentence of seven years to life in prison, while sexual intercourse by a person in authority carries a sentence of five to 10 years.
- GST Council raises taxes, cess on caffeinated drinks, cuts rates on hotel room tariffs: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that railway wagons, coaches and rolling stocks will now be taxed at 12% instead of 5%.
- Over 500 academics, scientists issue statement calling for end of curfew in J&K: The signatories said the restrictions have apparently made it difficult for citizens to even buy medical supplies or for children to attend school.
- Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter seeks information on detentions on behalf of her mother: Iltija Mufti said ordinary Kashmiris look at India as an occupying force.