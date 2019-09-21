The big news: Maharashtra and Haryana elections, 63 bye-polls on October 21, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Boxer Amit Panghal became the first Indian man to win a silver medal at world championships, and ‘Gully Boy’ was declared India’s Oscar entry.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Maharashtra and Haryana to vote on October 21, results out on October 24: Bye-elections to 63 Assembly seats in 17 states and Puducherry were also announced.
- Amit Panghal becomes first Indian man to win silver medal in Boxing World Championships: Uzbekistan’s Shakhobidin Zoirov was awarded winner via unanimous decision in 52kg final.
- ‘Gully Boy’ is India’s entry for the foreign language Oscar:Zoya Akhtar said she was ‘thrilled’ about representing India, and thanked the cast and crew.
- ‘Why were not protesting farmers allowed to enter Delhi?’ asks Priyanka Gandhi: The Congress leader claimed the BJP talks of welfare of farmers before elections but does not allow them to speak when they want to raise their problems.
- Activists Soni Sori and Bela Bhatia booked in Chhattisgarh for allegedly violating poll code: The police in Dantewada have accused them of instigating villagers on September 16 after two suspected Maoists were killed in an encounter last week.
- Delhi court to pronounce verdict on Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s bail plea on September 25: The Enforcement Directorate told the court that Shivakumar was in the habit of influencing witnesses.
- Mission Gaganyaan is ISRO’s next priority, no contact yet with moon lander, says space agency chief: K Sivan told reporters in Bhubaneswar that Chandrayaan-2 had achieved 98% of its objectives, and eight of its instruments were functioning properly.
- ‘I will not harm your son,’ Babul Supriyo tells the mother of a student who allegedly attacked him: The Union minister assured the woman, who had urged him to forgive her son, that he would not initiate any legal action.
- Madras High Court gets acting chief justice after president accepts VK Tahilramani’s resignation: Vineet Kothari will be the acting chief justice.
- Iran says it is ready for ‘any scenario’ after US decides to send additional troops to Saudi Arabia: Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has warned any strike on the country in response to last week’s attack on Saudi oil fields would cause an ‘an all-out war’.