The big news: PM Modi to address ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: BJP leader Kalyan Singh summoned in Babri Masjid case, and ‘Telegraph’ editor said Babul Supriyo abused him over Jadavpur University violence.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM starts week-long US visit, set to address 50,000 Indian-Americans at ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston today: Narendra Modi met CEOs from the energy sector on the first day of his tour.
- Special CBI court issues summons to BJP leader Kalyan Singh in Babri Masjid case: The court directed the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister to appear before it on September 27.
- ‘Telegraph’ editor alleges Babul Supriyo abused him for ‘false claim’ about Jadavpur University violence: The editor said he had asked the Union minister to follow established processes and send a legal notice if he had complaints.
- UN chief asks young climate activists to keep pressure on leaders: Activists told UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that leaders at the upcoming climate change summit cannot ignore their outpour of action, anger and fear.
- ABVP, Left student outfits stage protests in DU, blame each other for Jadavpur University violence: Akshit Dahiya, the newly-elected president of Delhi University Students’ Union, demanded that the President’s rule be implemented in West Bengal.
- Nursing college secretary arrested in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly seeking sexual favours from student: The chairperson of the state women’s commission visited the college on Saturday to meet students.
- Google doodles marks 80th birthday of Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei, first woman to scale Everest: Tabei, who died in 2016, was also the first woman to complete the ‘Seven Summits’, as she climbed the highest peak in every continent.
- ‘Gully Boy’ is India’s entry for the foreign language Oscar: Zoya Akhtar’s Mumbai-set film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.
- Amit Panghal becomes first Indian man to win silver medal in Boxing World Championships: Uzbekistan’s Shakhobidin Zoirov was awarded winner via unanimous decision in 52kg final.
- Maharashtra and Haryana to vote on October 21, results out on October 24: Bye-elections to 63 Assembly seats in 17 states and Puducherry were also announced.