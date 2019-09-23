The Amazon series Fleabag dominated the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, winning four prizes, including best comedy series and lead actress. The popular HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, which had a historic 32 nominations, won only two awards – the best drama series and outstanding supporting actor (Peter Dinklage) in a drama.

Awards for best actors, writers and directors in a comedy series went to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Fleabag and Barry. Chernobyl took home the prize for outstanding limited series. In the variety category, Saturday Night Live and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won two awards each.

Jharrel Jerome won the Emmy for lead actor for his performance in Netflix’s When They See Us while Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the lead actress award for Fleabag. “This is just getting ridiculous,” Waller-Bridge said after the fourth award.

Billy Porter was named outstanding lead actor in a drama for Pose. He is the first gay actor to win in this category, according to USA Today. Jodie Comer took home the award for lead drama actress for Killing Eve while Julia Warner won the supporting actress award for Netflix’s Ozark.

Like the Academy Awards ceremony this year, the Emmys too did not have a host. Pop star Halsey, and comedian Adam DeVine performed at the ceremony while Thomas Lennon provided commentary.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag)

Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag) Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader (Barry)

Bill Hader (Barry) Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) Outstanding Competition Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Patricia Arquette (The Act) Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie: Johan Renck (Chernobyl)

Johan Renck (Chernobyl) Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal) Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie: Craig Mazin (Chernobyl)

Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) Outstanding Television Movie: ‘Bandersnatch’: Black Mirror

‘Bandersnatch’: Black Mirror Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) Outstanding Limited Series: Chernobyl

Chernobyl Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series: Don Roy King (Saturday Night Live)

Don Roy King (Saturday Night Live) Outstanding Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong (Succession)

Jesse Armstrong (Succession) Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner (Ozark)

Julia Garner (Ozark) Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Porter (Pose)

Billy Porter (Pose) Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Jason Bateman (Ozark) Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) Outstanding Comedy Series: Fleabag

Fleabag Outstanding Drama Series:Game of Thrones

