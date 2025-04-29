The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) is an ambitious attempt to ensure private and public partnerships in the media, entertainment and technology sectors. WAVES will be held between May 1 and 4 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the event. The sprawling summit includes the participation of leading players in film, broadcasting, print, radio, animation, visual effects, generative AI, visual design and augmented reality.

Film production companies such as Netflix, Amazon, Google, Meta, Sony, Reliance, Adobe, Tata, Balaji Telefilms, Dharma Productions, Saregama and Yash Raj Films are associated with the summit. The gaming industry will be represented by Microsoft, Xbox, Dream11, Krafton, Nazara, MPL and JioGames.

There will be activities that seek to connect entrepreneurs with start-up investors. There are sessions dedicated to anime and other types of animation. A Bharat Pavilion with the theme “Kala to Code” will explore Indian storytelling traditions.

The event’s advisory board includes the leaders of companies who are involved with the heavily regulated media and entertainment sectors in India. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Reliance head honcho Mukesh Ambani are listed as advisory board members.

Film celebrities Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli, AR Rahman, Bhushan Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Diljit Dosanjh, Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are also members of the board.

The sessions include Karan Johar in conversation with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone about “The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler”. Akshay Kumar will moderate a panel discussion with Hema Malini, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Mithun Chakraborty and Chiranjeevi on “Legends and Legacies: The Stories that Shaped India’s Soul”.

Mukesh Ambani will speak on “Building the Next Global Entertainment Revolution from India”. Mark Read, the CEO of WPP, will address “The Future of Advertising”.

There will be pavilions with representations from state governments, including Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Cultural events will be held alongside the discussions, with performances by AR Rahman, Shankar Mahadevan and Shantanu Moitra.

Visitors’ passes can be purchased from the WAVES website.