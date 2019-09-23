Volunteers of Alliance for Justice and Accountability – an umbrella coalition of different organisations that promote pluralism, tolerance, social justice and respect for human rights – on Sunday staged protests in Houston, Texas against the Narendra Modi regime as the prime minister addressed the Indian diaspora in United States.

The protest, called Resist Hindutva, aimed to expose “the retrograde, near-fascist politics of Modi’s government of pushing attrition, bigotry, and religious persecution of minorities”. The protestors alleged that there has been a sharp rise in religious violence, human rights violations and denial of fundamental rights ever since the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in 2014.

“Most recently, the Modi government revoked the constitutionally mandated special status of Jammu and Kashmir, deployed additional military personnel, placed Kashmiri political leaders under house arrest, blocked all phone and internet connectivity, and imposed a complete lockdown,” said the Alliance for Justice and Accountability. “These events in India concern all of us who live in the US, whether we are of Indian origin or not. We raise our voices against the Modi regime because we care about justice and human rights in India, in the US, and in our world at large.”

They urged the Modi government to stop violating human rights, mob lynchings and vandalism against minorities. They also said the Indian government should end the “military occupation” in Kashmir.

Here are a few photos from the protest:

Credit: Alliance for Justice and Accountability

