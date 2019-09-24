A look at the headlines right now:

Donald Trump says mediation offer for Kashmir dispute stands, calls Modi’s remarks ‘very aggressive’: In the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the US president called himself an ‘extremely good arbitrator’. At UN climate summit, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg tells world leaders they have stolen her childhood: Narendra Modi said at the summit that the time for talks was over and the world needed to act now.

‘Balakot reactivated by Pakistan, around 500 terrorists waiting to enter India,’ says Bipin Rawat: The Army chief said security forces were prepared to deal with ceasefire violations and ensure maximum infiltration bids get foiled.

Disqualified Karnataka MLAs’ plea to contest bye-polls to be heard by Supreme Court on Wednesday: The counsel for the Election Commission told the top court that bye-polls should not be stayed as they have already been notified.

Home Minister Amit Shah proposes multipurpose card for all utilities: Shah pitched the concept in an address to census workers in New Delhi.

How can Chidambaram, who simply approved recommendations, be accused of crime, asks Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister added that no decision in the country was taken by a single person. ‘Shame on BJP for creating panic over NRC,’ says Mamata Banerjee: Congress North 24-Parganas Secretary Biswajit Roy claimed at least five people died over NRC fears in Bengal.

Linking Aadhaar to driving licence will be made mandatory to stop forgery, says Ravi Shankar Prasad: The government discontinued the process of Aadhaar verification for driving licences in 2018 after a Supreme Court judgement.

Relocate Mahul residents in 12 weeks, do not move new families to area, Bombay HC tells Maharashtra: The court said oil refineries and chemical factories near residential premises in the fishing village pose health risks and security problems.

‘Interference in judicial appointments does not augur well for the institution,’ says Supreme Court: The top court agreed to keep pending a petition asking the Centre to implement the collegium’s recommendation on the transfer of a Bombay High Court judge.