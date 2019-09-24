The big news: Modi made ‘very aggressive statement’ in Houston, says Trump, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Greta Thunberg lashed out at world leaders for inaction on climate change, and Army chief said Balakot had been reactivated by Pakistan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Donald Trump says mediation offer for Kashmir dispute stands, calls Modi’s remarks ‘very aggressive’: In the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the US president called himself an ‘extremely good arbitrator’.
- At UN climate summit, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg tells world leaders they have stolen her childhood: Narendra Modi said at the summit that the time for talks was over and the world needed to act now.
- ‘Balakot reactivated by Pakistan, around 500 terrorists waiting to enter India,’ says Bipin Rawat: The Army chief said security forces were prepared to deal with ceasefire violations and ensure maximum infiltration bids get foiled.
- Disqualified Karnataka MLAs’ plea to contest bye-polls to be heard by Supreme Court on Wednesday: The counsel for the Election Commission told the top court that bye-polls should not be stayed as they have already been notified.
- Home Minister Amit Shah proposes multipurpose card for all utilities: Shah pitched the concept in an address to census workers in New Delhi.
- How can Chidambaram, who simply approved recommendations, be accused of crime, asks Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister added that no decision in the country was taken by a single person.
- ‘Shame on BJP for creating panic over NRC,’ says Mamata Banerjee: Congress North 24-Parganas Secretary Biswajit Roy claimed at least five people died over NRC fears in Bengal.
- Linking Aadhaar to driving licence will be made mandatory to stop forgery, says Ravi Shankar Prasad: The government discontinued the process of Aadhaar verification for driving licences in 2018 after a Supreme Court judgement.
- Relocate Mahul residents in 12 weeks, do not move new families to area, Bombay HC tells Maharashtra: The court said oil refineries and chemical factories near residential premises in the fishing village pose health risks and security problems.
- ‘Interference in judicial appointments does not augur well for the institution,’ says Supreme Court: The top court agreed to keep pending a petition asking the Centre to implement the collegium’s recommendation on the transfer of a Bombay High Court judge.