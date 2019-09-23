Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said the terrorist camp in Balakot, where the Indian Air Force had undertaken a “surgical strike”, has been reactivated by Pakistan, PTI reported. Rawat claimed that around 500 infiltrators were waiting to enter India.

“Balakot has been reactivated by Pakistan very recently,” Rawat said at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. “That shows that Balakot has been affected. It had been damaged and destroyed. And that is why people have got away from there and now it has been reactivated.”

Rawat said the Army was prepared to deal with ceasefire violations and will ensure that maximum infiltration bids were foiled.

When asked whether there would be a repeat of another strike like the one in February, he said: “Why should we repeat the same action,” according to India Today. “Why not go beyond that? Let them keep guessing.”

Hostilities between the India and Pakistan peaked in February with the first aerial combat between its air forces in 48 years.

The Balakot strikes were conducted in retaliation against the February 14 Pulwama attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force Personnel were killed. The attack was carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed.

