Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan will be given the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to the film industry, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced in a tweet on Tuesday.

“The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for Dada Sahab Phalke award,” the minister said. “The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest congratulations to him.”

The 76-year-old actor, who is a four-time National Film awardee, is known for his performances in films such as Zanjeer, Sholay, and Deewar, among others. He last won the National Film Award in 2015 for his performance in the film Piku.

The award includes a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. Actor Vinod Khan was selected for the award in 2017, and veteran filmmaker and actor Kasinathuni Viswanath was selected in 2016.

Members of the Bollywood industry congratulated Bachchan. Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted: “The most inspiring legend of Indian cinema!!!! He is a bonafide rock star!!! I am honoured and proud to be in the era of AMITABH BACHCHAN!”

“There is no mention of Indian cinema without this legend!” tweeted actor Anil Kapoor. “He has redefined cinema with every role and deserves every accolade for his innumerable contributions! Congratulations.”

