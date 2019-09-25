The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation 15 more days to complete its investigation into the car crash that injured the Unnao rape complainant two months ago, reported ANI. The agency sought time to record the statement of the complainant’s lawyer, who too was injured in the crash.

The lawyer is still unconscious, the CBI told the bench headed by Justice Deepak Gupta. The court will hear the case again in October, reported IANS.

On July 28, the woman was severely injured in a car collision while she was on her way for a hearing in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh. Two of her aunts, one of whom was a key witness in the rape case, were killed. The woman and her family have said that the car crash was orchestrated by Unnao legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, whom she had accused of raping her.

The complainant was treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi for over seven weeks until she was discharged on Wednesday, PTI reported. She will stay with her family in Delhi, fearing threat in their home state.

On September 20, the CBI had asked a Delhi court for 10 more days’ time to file a chargesheet in a gangrape case filed by the woman. District judge Dharmesh Sharma asked the CBI to complete its inquiry as soon as possible and file the chargesheet. The Supreme Court on September 6 had given the CBI two weeks to file the chargesheet in the case.

Sengar has been in jail since April 2018 in connection with the rape allegations against him. The gangrape case is separate from the original rape case.

