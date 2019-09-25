Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told an audience at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York that his government is working towards improving the business environment in the country. Modi added that India’s move to cut corporate taxes is intended to attract investments, PTI reported.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had last week cut corporate taxes from 35% to 22%, in a bid to boost the sluggish economy.

“If you want to invest in a market where there is scale, come to India,” he said. “If you want to invest in a market where the latest trends and features are appreciated, come to India. If you want to invest in start-ups with a huge market, come to India. If you want to invest in one of the world’s largest infrastructure ecosystem, come to India.”

Modi said that India is rapidly modernising its cities and equipping them with the latest technology, as well as creating a citizen-friendly infrastructure. “Thus, if you want to invest in urbanisation, come to India,” he said.

“We have opened our defence sector like never before,” the prime minister added. “If you want to Make in India, for India and for the world, come to India.”

“The four factors that make India reliable for investors and make India unique are democracy, demography, demand and decisiveness,” the prime minister added, according to ANI. “Now in the coming years, India is going to invest $1.3 trillion in modern infrastructure. “Also, lakhs of crores of rupees are being spent on social infrastructure of the country.” Modi claimed that India has the “capability, courage and conditions” to become a $5 trillion economy by 2024.

India’s Gross Domestic Product growth rate fell to 5.8% in the April-June 2019 quarter. United States-based financial services company Moody’s last month downgraded India’s projected GDP growth rate to 6.2% for 2019-’20.

Modi had attended the United Nations General Assembly session in New York on Tuesday, and met United States President Donald Trump on its sidelines. The two leaders discussed various matters, and Trump encouraged Modi to improve relations with Pakistan.

