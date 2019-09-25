The Unnao rape complainant was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, PTI reported on Wednesday. The woman, who had accused former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape in 2017, was airlifted from Lucknow to Delhi for treatment in August, weeks after she was involved in a car crash.

On Tuesday, hours before she was discharged, District Judge Dharmesh Sharma had directed her lawyer to make arrangements for the woman and her family to stay in the capital, according to ANI. The court also said that the woman’s family should be provided temporary accommodation for seven days at the hostel of the Jay Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre of AIIMS.

The complainant’s family had said that they wanted to move to Delhi due to the threat on their lives in their village.

On July 28, a truck collided with the car in which the 19-year-old was travelling in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district. Two of her aunts, one of whom was a key witness in the rape case, were killed. The woman and her lawyer, who is still in an unconscious state, were critically injured, and were airlifted to AIIMS.

Sengar has been in jail since April 2018 in connection with the rape case against him. The complainant and her family had alleged that the car crash was orchestrated by the former BJP leader.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court gave 15 more days to the Central Bureau of Investigation to complete its investigation into the car crash. The agency was granted time to record the statement of the complainant’s lawyer. The top court will hear the case on the car crash again in October.

