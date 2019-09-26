A look at the headlines right now:

  1. India’s corporate tax cut is meant to attract investments, Narendra Modi tells Bloomberg forum: ‘If you want to invest in one of the world’s largest infrastructure ecosystem, come to India,’ the prime minister told the delegates.
  2. India condemns UK Labour Party’s resolution calling for international intervention in Kashmir: The resolution calls for party leader Jeremy Corbyn to seek international observers to ‘enter’ Kashmir and seek self-determination for its people.
  3. Allahabad High Court grants bail to Yogesh Raj, one of the main accused in the Bulandshahr violence: Yogesh Raj is a Bajrang Dal member and was accused of inciting a mob of over 400 people to attack a police inspector who died in the attack.
  4. UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape arrested in extortion case, sent to jail for 14 days: A BJP spokesperson said rape-accused Chinmayanand is not a party member anymore.
  5. At least 117 incidents of stubble burning reported in two days of Punjab’s harvesting season: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking cost compensation of Rs 100 per quintal of paddy.
  6. Rajnath Singh says PoK will go the way of East Pakistan in 1971 if Islamabad does not mend its ways: The minister said India had left 24 Assembly seats vacant in Jammu and Kashmir for the part controlled by Pakistan, and did not accept Islamabad’s occupation. 
  7. Modi cannot be called father of nation, Trump is illiterate, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi: Owaisi said the American president was ignorant of India’s history and about Mahatma Gandhi.
  8. Karnataka Assembly Speaker’s office tells SC that lawmakers have a ‘democratic right’ to resign: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the office, told the top court that it is high time the judiciary laid down guidelines for Speakers.
  9. Imran Khan says he is disappointed with world community for not pressuring India over Kashmir: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi demanded that the UN hold a plebiscite in Kashmir. Meanwhile, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said China misread India’s intentions on Jammu and Kashmir.
  10. Two Dalit children allegedly beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh for defecating on the street: The two accused were booked for murder and arrested.