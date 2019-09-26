Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail in connection with a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, PTI reported. This came a day after a special court in Delhi dismissed the Congress leader’s bail plea.

Shivakumar in his plea challenged the trial court’s order, which dismissed his bail application. He is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday had told the court that the Congress leader had not revealed the source of 317 bank accounts and assets worth crores owned by him and his family. The agency also claimed that Shivakumar had accumulated wealth and assets that was disproportionate to his income on record.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma and DK Suresh visited Shivakumar in Tihar jail on Thursday, ANI reported. “We inquired about his welfare, we strongly feel that what is being done to him is unfair,” Sharma said. “There is issue of his personal liberty, his health and fundamental rights. We hope the Court does justice.”

The Enforcement Directorate in September 2018 had registered a money laundering case against Shivakumar on the basis of a chargesheet filed by the Income Tax Department in a special court in Bengaluru. He was accused of evading tax and involvement in alleged hawala transactions worth crores of rupees. Shivakumar was arrested by the agency on September 3.

Anand Sharma, Congress after meeting DK Shivakumar in Tihar Jail: We inquired about his welfare, we strongly feel that what is being done to him is unfair. There is issue of his personal liberty, his health & fundamental rights. We hope the Court does justice. https://t.co/vrHG7pncNn pic.twitter.com/VIiDpXbQVo — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2019

