Three people were arrested in Karnataka’s Mangaluru city on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a man who said India was a “Hindu rashtra” and Muslims should not come here. One of those arrested is a juvenile.

A video of the altercation had gone viral on social media, after which police took cognisance of the matter and filed a case, city police commissioner PS Harsha said on Twitter. He said an investigation was going on and urged people not to misinterpret facts or sensationalise the matter.

The incident took place at the Forum Fiza Mall, allegedly when Manjunath confronted a group of students for creating a ruckus, Hindustan Times reported. In the video, Manjunath was seen being beaten up when he said they should not behave inappropriately because “India is a Hindu rashtra”.

The two adult students who were arrested were identified as Mohiyudeen Safwan and Abdul Rahim Saad. They were booked under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt with weapons), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said the group belonged to a local college and some of them were wearing their uniforms, reported The News Minute.

Manjunath was taken to a hospital and is undergoing treatment for his injuries.