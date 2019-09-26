The big news: SC sets October 18 deadline to end arguments in Ayodhya case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The EC deferred Karnataka bye-polls till the SC ruled on rebel MLAs’ petitions, and the CBI made its first arrest in the Narada scam.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court sets October 18 deadline for concluding arguments in Ayodhya case: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who is set to retire on November 17, said ‘it will be miraculous’ if the court delivers the judgement in four weeks.
- Election Commission agrees to defer Karnataka bye-polls until SC decides on disqualified MLAs’ pleas: The bye-elections were scheduled to be held on October 21, and results announced were due on October 24.
- CBI takes IPS officer SMH Mirza into custody in Kolkata in first arrest in Narada scam case: He was the superintendent of police of Burdwan district in 2016, when the sting was conducted. He was allegedly seen accepting cash on behalf of politicians.
- At least 17 killed, nearly 16,000 rescued amid heavy rain in Pune: Schools and colleges in various tehsils have declared a holiday on Thursday.
- UNSC allows Hafiz Saeed to withdraw money from bank account after Pakistan’s request: Islamabad told the world body that the Lashkar-e-Taiba founder was responsible for the ‘food, drink and clothes expenses’ of his family of four.
- Members who raised concerns about economy dropped from prime minister’s advisory council: Sajjid Chenoy, the India economist at JP Morgan, has been included in the team as a part-time member.
- Top bureaucrats and politicians being investigated in connection with sex scandal in Madhya Pradesh: The police arrested six people, including five women, on Wednesday.
- 6.5-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia near Ambon city kills at least 20: Dozens of houses also suffered major damage and about 2,000 people have taken shelter across eastern province of Maluku Islands.
- Devendra Fadnavis, Adityanath, Subramanian Swamy to speak at World Hindu Economic Forum: According to the forum’s website, it brings together ‘financially successful elements within Hindu society’.
- Olympic wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former hockey captain Sandeep Singh join BJP ahead of Haryana polls: Both the athletes praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
