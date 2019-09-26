At least 12 people were killed in flooding and wall collapse incidents in Pune district of Maharashtra on Wednesday amid heavy rain, NDTV reported. Schools and colleges in various tehsils have declared a holiday on Thursday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday condoled the deaths. “Pained to know about the loss of lives in and around Pune due to heavy rains,” he tweeted. “My deepest condolences to the families. We are providing all possible assistance needed. State disaster management officials and control room in continuous touch with Pune collector and PMC.”

Fadnavis said that two teams each of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Pune and Baramati. Another team is on its way to Baramati, he added.

More than 10,000 people were shifted from low-lying areas in Baramati to safer places after water was released from Nazare dam, said Superintendent of Police Sandip Patil. Over 500 others stranded in other areas of the city were also rescued.

Five people sleeping at a dargah in Khed-Shivapur village were washed away, said Patil. At least five people, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed when a wall collapsed in Aranyeshwar area of Pune on Wednesday night, Chief Fire Officer Prashant Ranpise said. A body was found in a car washed away near Sinhagad Road, while one person was found dead near a school in a waterlogged locality in Sahakar Nagar.

“Rain stopped on Thursday morning, but many houses and residential societies in low-lying areas were still inundated,” another fire brigade official said according to PTI. Waterlogging was reported in Sinhgad Road, Dhanakwadi, Balajinagar, Ambegaon, Sahakar Nagar, Parvati, Kolhewadi and Kirkatwadi, Ranpise said.

