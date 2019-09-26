National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday directed the police and paramilitary forces to intensify anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir, and ensure there is no collateral damage to civilians or their property in the state, PTI reported.

Doval was on a day-long visit to the Valley and chaired a series of high-level meetings with officials.

Last month, the national security advisor had spent about 10 days in Kashmir after the Centre revoked the state’s special status and decided to split it into two Union Territories.

A state government spokesperson said Doval also called upon the paramilitary forces, police and civil administration to “win hearts and minds of the people”. He asked them to immediately respond to the emergencies and problems raised by the people.

The spokesperson added that security agencies briefed Doval about the atrocities allegedly carried out by Pakistan-backed militant outfits.

Doval said people in the state should be able to go forward with their daily routine without any fear of terrorists. He directed all the departments and agencies concerned to take strict action against terrorists.

He also reviewed developmental schemes for the people and asked officials to implement them in a speedy manner. These include healthcare, the shipping of apples and helping the agricultural and education sectors in the state.

Meanwhile, the Army and Border Security Force are on high alert after the Punjab government’s claims that Pakistan was dropping weapons and explosives with the help of drones.

The Army and BSF officials said the troops and observation posts have been asked to maintain the highest possible vigilance along the International Border and Line of Control.

“It is a new modus operandi of Pakistan to smuggle arms, ammunition and explosives in India for triggering terror,” BSF officials told PTI. “We have activated our forces to keep a hawk’s eye on movement of drones along the IB.”

Though the Centre has claimed that the situation is getting back to normal and communication restrictions are being lifted gradually in Jammu and Kashmir, activists and journalists claim the curbs are still in place in most places in the state.

