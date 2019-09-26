The bye-elections for the Rajya Sabha seats vacated by the deaths of former Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ram Jethmalani will be held on October 16, the Election Commission said on Thursday. The votes will be counted on the same day at 5 pm.

Jaitley was less than a year and a half into his six-year term when he died on August 24, while Jethmalani died on September 9 with nearly three years of his tenure left. Jaitley held a seat in Uttar Pradesh from the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Jethmalani represented Bihar from the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

The last date to file nominations is October 4.

