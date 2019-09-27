The big news: PM Modi exhorts world community to unite against terrorism, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rajnath Singh said India cannot rule out a terror attack on its western coast, and Congress is set for easy win in Dantewada Assembly bye-poll.
A look at the headlines right now:
- World must unite in the fight against terrorism, Narendra Modi tells UN General Assembly: The prime minister made no mention of Pakistan in his speech.
- ‘We cannot rule out terror incident along western coast,’ says Rajnath Singh: The defence minister, who addressed an event in Kollam in Kerala, said the government was completely committed to coastal and maritime security.
- Congress set for easy win in Dantewada Assembly bye-elections; BJP victorious in Hamirpur, Badharghat: The Congress’ victory in Dantewada ensure that it will hold all 12 seats in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region.
- NCP leader Ajit Pawar resigns from Mahrashtra Assembly: No reasons were given for the resignation. It came days after the Enforcement Directorate named him in a money laundering case.
- Delhi High Court reserves order on P Chidambaram’s bail plea in INX Media case: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued against granting the former finance minister bail and labelled him a ‘flight risk’.
- India’s GDP growth is likely to slow down to 6% this year from 7.4% in 2018, says UN trade body: A 6% growth rate in 2019 would be the slowest annual economic growth in seven years.
- Actors, broadcasters of colour criticise BBC for censuring British-Indian anchor for Trump remarks: In a letter, 40 prominent personalities urged the network to revisit its decision to rebuke Naga Munchetty for breaching its guidelines.
- After cross-border drones are detected in Punjab, Union minister says there is no need for concern: Shripad Yesso Naik said the government was capable of dealing with any situation.
- Two pilots killed as Indian Army helicopter crashes in eastern Bhutan: One of the pilots was an Indian Army officer and the other was from the Bhutanese Army.
- Restrictions reimposed in parts of Kashmir for Friday prayers, says report: Prohibitory orders were put in place in the police station areas of Nowhatta, Maharaj Gunj, Safakadal, Khanyar and Rainawari, and Hazratbal zone in Srinagar.