Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his week-long United States visit on Saturday. In a series of tweets, the prime minister thanked US President Donald Trump and the people of the country for their hospitality.

“I would like to express gratitude to the people of USA for the exceptional welcome, warmth and hospitality,” he said in a tweet. “I would also like to thank @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and other respected Members of the American Congress and Government.”

He said there was universal optimism for India wherever he went in United States. “There is also immense appreciation of India’s efforts to improve sanitation, healthcare and empower the poor,” Modi said.

Modi said he would never forget the “Howdy, Modi” rally in Houston last Sunday, and that the presence of Trump made it “more special”. “That gesture showed how much he personally, and USA values ties with India as well as the role of our talented diaspora,” he said in a tweet.

Modi and Trump had addressed a crowd of more than 50,000 Indian-Americans at the event.

Modi mentioned his interactions with chief executive officers from the energy sector. The CEOs of 17 global energy companies took part in the round-table discussion with Modi after he arrived in Houston last week. Indian liquefied natural gas importer Petronet invested $2.5 billion in American company Tellurian Inc during the meeting. The agreement will give India access to upto five million metric tons of LNG per year over 40 years.

“Drawing more investment to India and acquainting the world with India’s reform trajectory was one of the aims too,” Modi said in a tweet. “My interactions with energy sector CEOs in Houston and American captains of industry in NY were successful. The world is eager to explore opportunities in India.”

Lastly, he spoke about his United Nations General Assembly address. He said he shared his views on India’s progress in healthcare, mitigating climate change and the need for all those who believe in humanity to come together to fight terror at the global platform.

Overall, he said his visit to the United States was a “extremely productive one”. “Over the last few days, I have been able to take part in a diverse range of programmes, the outcomes of which will greatly benefit India and our development trajectory,” Modi wrote in a tweet.

On the last day, the Modi held bilateral discussions with Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He also met Bhutan’s Prime Minster Lotay Tshering and reviewed the ongoing bilateral efforts to give greater strength to India-Bhutan ties.

He was seen off at the airport by India’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin and India’s ambassador in the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

