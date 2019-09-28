The Congress on Saturday appointed Rohan Gupta the new chairperson of its social media cell. Gupta was earlier a coordinator in the media department of the party.

Gupta had led the Congress party’s social media team for the Gujarat Assembly elections in 2017. It was the Congress’ best performance in nearly two decades in Gujarat, according to The Week.

The media cell was earlier headed by Divya Spandana. There was no official confirmation on whether the Congress had sacked her from her position. The former MP has been incommunicado for some time. Spandana appeared to have deleted her account on Twitter on June 2, two days after she had congratulated Nirmala Sitharaman on being given the post of finance minister.

Ahead of the General Elections, Spandana had gained a lot of attention for her caustic tweets about the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, and supporters of the saffron party had often taken umbrage to a lot of her remarks. The Congress has won just 52 of 543 seats nationally, and had announced that it would not send party representatives for television debates over the next month.