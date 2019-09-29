Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that there were no restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir and that the entire world supported the Indian government’s decisions in the state, PTI reported. The Bharatiya Janata Party added that the lack of a phone connection was not a human rights violation.

His comments came even as restrictions, including a communication blockade, have been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, when the Union government scrapped special status for the state under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. There was no discussion with the state’s representatives, and several political leaders were either detained or put under house arrest before the decision was announced.

“Where are the restrictions,” he asked at a seminar on national security in New Delhi. “It is only in your mind. There are no restrictions. Only misinformation about restrictions is being spread.” Of areas that come under 196 police stations in Kashmir, curfew was still present only in eight areas, the home minister said. “The decision on Article 370 will strengthen the unity and integrity of India.”

Shah said more than 41,000 people had died due to militancy over several decades but no one had bothered to raise violations of human rights of the soldiers and their families. “But people are trying to create a hue and cry over lack of mobile connections for few days,” he said. “Lack of phone connection is not human rights violation.”

He added that the Jammu and Kashmir region will be India’s most developed area in the next five to seven years, and claimed that all world leaders who had gathered in New York for the United Nations General Assembly had supported India’s move. “All world leaders had gathered for seven days [in New York]. Not a single leader has raised the issue [of Jammu and Kashmir],” the prime minister said. “This is a big diplomatic victory of the Prime Minister.”

On Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had lashed out at India for abrogating special status for Jammu and Kashmir. During a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Khan asked the world to urge India to lift the “inhuman curfew in Kashmir”.

China had also mentioned the Kashmir matter at the UNGA. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday said the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan should be resolved as per United Nations Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. “No actions that would unilaterally change the status quo should be taken,” Wang said at the UNGA session. India dismissed the concerns and reiterated that Kashmir was an internal matter.

