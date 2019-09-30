Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and his family were rescued on Monday, three days after they got stranded at their home in Patna’s Rajendra Nagar locality following heavy rain, ANI reported. At least 29 people have been killed in various rain-related incidents in Bihar, which has recorded a “totally unexpected” 200 mm of rainfall since Friday evening.

Visuals showed Modi and his family being helped onto a State Disaster Response Force boat along with his family members. After getting off the boat, Modi was seen giving directions to the police and other officials.

“The rains have stopped but there is waterlogging in many areas,” Bihar’s Additional Secretary of the Disaster Relief Department Amod Kumar Sharan said, according to NDTV.

Almost all areas of Patna are currently under knee-deep water and 19 teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed across the state to conduct rescue and relief operations. The Centre has provided two Indian Indian Air Force helicopters to help with the rescue in Patna.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted more rain in the state within the 24 hours. Authorities have asked schools to remain shut till Tuesday.

The heavy rain has hampered normal life, with reports of flooded hospitals, medical stores and disrupted rail services. The East Central Railway said almost 30 trains were cancelled and many were either short-terminated or diverted.

