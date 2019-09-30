The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its first list of 78 candidates for the Haryana Legislative Assembly elections. The saffron party has given tickets to wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt and Babita Phogat. While Dutt will contest from Baroda, Phogat will be a candidate from Dadri. Former India hockey team captain Sandeep Singh will contest from Pehowa seat.

First list of 78 BJP candidates for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Haryana. https://t.co/jO0jOshg7m pic.twitter.com/aJIVX66XI7 — BJP (@BJP4India) September 30, 2019

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will contest from Karnal, the seat he won for the first time in the 2014 Haryana Assembly polls. Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala will contest from Tohana.

Assembly elections for all 90 seats in the state will be held on October 21, and the results declared on October 24. The BJP, which is contesting the polls on its own, won 47 seats in 2014.

Sandeep Singh, an Olympic medalist, and Yogeshwar Dutt had joined the BJP on September 26. Olympic Medalist Babita Phogat, on the other hand, became a member of the saffron party on August 12, along with her father Mahavir Phogat.

