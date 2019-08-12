Wrestler Babita Phogat and her father and coach Mahavir Phogat joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. Their home state, Haryana, is expected to have Assembly elections later this year.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, party General Secretary Anil Jain and BJP Haryana unit chief Subhash Badala were present at the event to welcome them into the party.

Babita Phogat is a three-time Commonwealth gold and silver medallist. Her family was the subject of the 2016 Hindi film Dangal, in which Aamir Khan plays Mahavir Phogat and Sanya Malhotra played Babita Phogat. Babita Phogat’s elder sister Geeta Phogat is also a wrestler who has a Commonwealth gold to her name. They were coached by their father.

Mahavir Phogat was given the Dronacharya Award in 2016.