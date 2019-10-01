A look at the headlines right now:

Constitution Bench to hear today petitions challenging Centre’s J&K decisions: On Monday, CJI Ranjan Gogoi had postponed the hearings, saying the bench headed by him did not have the time to hear so many matters. Mumbai Police file case against top PMC Bank executives, lender estimated to have lost Rs 4,300 crore: The police have also named officials from realty developer HDIL. They are accused of misleading the RBI for over a decade by producing forged audits. BJP and Shiv Sena finalise alliance for Maharashtra Assembly elections: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray will soon announce the division of seats. Raghuram Rajan says suppression of dissent is a ‘sure-fire recipe’ for policy failure: The former RBI governor said that what makes India strong is its culture of diversity, debate and tolerance. Court denies bail to BJP leader Chinmayanand in rape case, and complainant: Earlier on Monday, Congress leaders were detained and denied permission by the UP administration to hold a protest march in support of the complainant. At least 18 killed in bus accident in Banaskantha district of Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences, saying the local administration was providing all possible help to the injured. Pakistan to invite former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for inauguration of Kartarpur corridor: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi invited Sikh pilgrims from India to take part in the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak. Output of eight core industries contracts 0.5% in August, shows government data: These core sectors had expanded 4.7% in August 2018. Facebook ordered to take down posts alleging sexual harassment by artist Subodh Gupta: Delhi High Court also orders company to reveal the identity of the administrator of an Instagram account that carried the allegations. India gets its highest rainfall since 1994 this monsoon season, says IMD: The season has officially ended but the monsoon winds are likely to start withdrawing from northwest India only around October 10.