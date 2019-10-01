The big news: Supreme Court set to hear J&K petitions from today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Mumbai Police filed a case against officials from PMC Bank and HDIL, and BJP and Shiv Sena finalise alliance for Maharashtra Assembly polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Constitution Bench to hear today petitions challenging Centre’s J&K decisions: On Monday, CJI Ranjan Gogoi had postponed the hearings, saying the bench headed by him did not have the time to hear so many matters.
- Mumbai Police file case against top PMC Bank executives, lender estimated to have lost Rs 4,300 crore: The police have also named officials from realty developer HDIL. They are accused of misleading the RBI for over a decade by producing forged audits.
- BJP and Shiv Sena finalise alliance for Maharashtra Assembly elections: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray will soon announce the division of seats.
- Raghuram Rajan says suppression of dissent is a ‘sure-fire recipe’ for policy failure: The former RBI governor said that what makes India strong is its culture of diversity, debate and tolerance.
- Court denies bail to BJP leader Chinmayanand in rape case, and complainant: Earlier on Monday, Congress leaders were detained and denied permission by the UP administration to hold a protest march in support of the complainant.
- At least 18 killed in bus accident in Banaskantha district of Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences, saying the local administration was providing all possible help to the injured.
- Pakistan to invite former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for inauguration of Kartarpur corridor: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi invited Sikh pilgrims from India to take part in the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.
- Output of eight core industries contracts 0.5% in August, shows government data: These core sectors had expanded 4.7% in August 2018.
- Facebook ordered to take down posts alleging sexual harassment by artist Subodh Gupta: Delhi High Court also orders company to reveal the identity of the administrator of an Instagram account that carried the allegations.
- India gets its highest rainfall since 1994 this monsoon season, says IMD: The season has officially ended but the monsoon winds are likely to start withdrawing from northwest India only around October 10.