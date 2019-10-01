A court in Delhi on Tuesday extended till October 15 the judicial custody of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar in connection with a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate, PTI reported. The court also allowed the investigating agency to question him in Tihar jail, where he is currently lodged, on October 4 and 5.

Senior lawyer Dayan Krishnan, representing Shivakumar, said the accused had no objections to the applications. “Even if on bail, I [accused] am willing to cooperate at any extent,” he told the court.

The extension of judicial custody came a day after the Delhi High Court sought the Enforcement Directorate’s response on Shivakumar’s bail plea in the case. Shivakumar was arrested on September 3.

The agency registered a money laundering case against Shivakumar in 2018 on the basis of an Enforcement Case Information Report after a complaint was filed by the Income Tax department under sections of the Income Tax Act and the Indian Penal Code, according to Bar and Bench. He is accused of evading tax and being involved in alleged hawala transactions worth crores of rupees.

