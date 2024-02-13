Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader V Senthil Balaji resigned as a minister from the Tamil Nadu Cabinet on Monday, eight months after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs case, The Hindustan Times reported.

Balaji had been a minister without a portfolio since his arrest in June.

Chief Minister MK Stalin’s office said that Balaji’s resignation had been sent to the governor for approval, The Indian Express reported.

Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in June for allegedly conspiring with transport corporation officials to appoint candidates recommended by his aides in exchange for money. He then allegedly laundered the proceeds of the crime in violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The law enforcement agency has alleged that bribes worth crores were taken from candidates in exchange for jobs when Balaji was the transport minister in Tamil Nadu’s previous All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government, from 2011 to 2016. After the party split in 2017, Balaji joined the rival Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which is currently in power in Tamil Nadu.

In October, the Madras High Court rejected Balaji’s bail plea that he had moved on medical grounds. He unsuccessfully challenged the High Court’s decision in the Supreme Court in November. The top court told Balaji that it was not satisfied with his arguments seeking bail on medical grounds and asked him to apply for regular bail.