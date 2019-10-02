Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday lost his temper at reporters when questioned about the incessant rain and floods in his state, ANI reported. The Janata Dal (United) leader was talking to the press after a survey of the worst flood-hit neighbourhoods of capital city Patna.

At least 40 people have died in Bihar. A few places such as Patna’s Rajendra Nagar have not had electricity or phone connection for the last 64 hours.

When asked about the toll, Kumar said floods occur in many parts of the country and around the world. “I am asking in how many parts of the country and across the world, have there been floods?” he asked. “Is water in some parts of Patna the only problem we have? What happened in America?”.

#WATCH Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after visiting flood-affected areas in Patna: I am asking in how many parts of the country & across the world, there have been floods? Is water in some parts of Patna the only problem we have? What happened in America? #BiharFloods pic.twitter.com/9XfNcuZr0H — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2019

The chief minister said the floods were a result of a natural calamity. “We are extending every possible relief effort to the people affected by the floods in the city,” Kumar added. “We are doing everything we can. No one is sitting idle. This is a natural calamity magnified by climate change.”

The chief minister assured the media that pumps were being used to drain the water from the city.

“Over 12 districts were affected by a flash flood in July this year,” Kumar added. “After that, several parts of the state were hit by drought. Now, several districts are affected by the swelling of the Ganga and amid that heavy rains caused floods in Patna.”

Many low-lying areas of Patna still under water, and cut off from the rest of the city, leaving residents stranded, The Indian Express reported. A Bharatiya Janata Party leader, identified as Avinash Dey, on Tuesday asked the media to provide him drinking water. “We have been calling out to the NDRF teams for water, but no one is helping us,” he alleged. “As there is no electricity, mobile phones are not working either.”

