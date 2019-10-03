The big news: Narendra Modi declares rural India open defecation free, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: BJP minister criticises Centre on handling of Bihar rains, and Boris Johnson said Britain was ready for a no-deal Brexit on October 31.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Modi declares rural India ‘open defecation free’ on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary: Meanwhile, in an article in The New York Times, Modi urged thinkers, entrepreneurs and technology leaders to use innovation to spread the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi.
- Union minister Giriraj Singh says BJP-led NDA owes an apology to the people of Patna over handling of Bihar rains: Singh also attacked the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar, for not being alert about the disaster.
- No NRC talks held with Bangladesh so far, says India’s foreign ministry in RTI response: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to arrive in India on Thursday for a four-day official visit.
- Doordarshan Chennai official suspended allegedly after PM Modi’s speech is not aired live: Assistant Director R Vasumathi, who handles programming for DD Podhigai, faced action allegedly after Modi’s talk at a hackathon event was not telecast.
- UK court upholds India’s claim to £1 million sent by 7th Nizam of Hyderabad to London in 1948: Justice Marcus Smith rejected Pakistan’s claim to the money, which is now worth around £35 million, or Rs 306 crore.&nbs...
- Artist Subodh Gupta’s defamation suit is an attempt to ‘silence survivors’, say activists: In December, Gupta resigned as the curator of the Serendipity Arts Festival, 2018, after he was accused of sexual harassment by an anonymous person during #MeToo.
- Gandhi would have marched from Delhi to Srinagar against Centre’s J&K decisions, says Digvijaya Singh: Meanwhile, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury claimed that Gandhi’s India was ‘under severe attack’ today.
- Hindi is a little child in diapers when compared to Tamil, says Kamal Haasan: Haasan said that Hindi was a good language but it should not be forced on people.
- As impeachment probe intensifies, Donald Trump calls investigation a ‘coup’: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also pushed back on House Democrats’ efforts to get the depositions from State Department officials.