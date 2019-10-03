A look at the headlines right now:

  1. PM Modi declares rural India ‘open defecation free’ on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary: Meanwhile, in an article in The New York TimesModi urged thinkers, entrepreneurs and technology leaders to use innovation to spread the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi.   
  2. Union minister Giriraj Singh says BJP-led NDA owes an apology to the people of Patna over handling of Bihar rains: Singh also attacked the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar, for not being alert about the disaster.
  3. No NRC talks held with Bangladesh so far, says India’s foreign ministry in RTI response: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to arrive in India on Thursday for a four-day official visit.   
  4. Doordarshan Chennai official suspended allegedly after PM Modi’s speech is not aired live: Assistant Director R Vasumathi, who handles programming for DD Podhigai, faced action allegedly after Modi’s talk at a hackathon event was not telecast.
  5. UK court upholds India’s claim to £1 million sent by 7th Nizam of Hyderabad to London in 1948: Justice Marcus Smith rejected Pakistan’s claim to the money, which is now worth around £35 million, or Rs 306 crore.&nbs...
  6. Artist Subodh Gupta’s defamation suit is an attempt to ‘silence survivors’, say activists: In December, Gupta resigned as the curator of the Serendipity Arts Festival, 2018, after he was accused of sexual harassment by an anonymous person during #MeToo.
  7. Gandhi would have marched from Delhi to Srinagar against Centre’s J&K decisions, says Digvijaya Singh: Meanwhile, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury claimed that Gandhi’s India was ‘under severe attack’ today.
  9. Hindi is a little child in diapers when compared to Tamil, says Kamal Haasan: Haasan said that Hindi was a good language but it should not be forced on people.   
  10. As impeachment probe intensifies, Donald Trump calls investigation a ‘coup’: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also pushed back on House Democrats’ efforts to get the depositions from State Department officials.