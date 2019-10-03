Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched the Vande Bharat Express that will run between Delhi and Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this was a “Navratri gift” to residents of Jammu as well as devotees of Vaishnodevi.

Shah also said the express train, which was earlier known as Train 18, was a “big gift” and would ensure development in the state and boost religious tourism.

The home minister said the Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir until Centre’s August 5 order, had been the “biggest roadblock” in the state’s development, according to NDTV. “Before the abrogation of Article 370, there were many obstacles in Jammu and Kashmir’s path to development,” he said. “In the next 10 years, Jammu and Kashmir will be one of the most developed states.” He thanked the railways for completing the project on time.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Jitendra Singh accompanied Shah at the launch. “Railways will connect country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari before 15th August, 2022,” Goyal said.

On Tuesday, the Indian Railways had said the train, which will start commercial operations on October 5, will be available through the week except on Tuesdays. The Vande Bharat Express has two executive air-conditioned chair cars and 12 chair car coaches.

It will stop at Ambala Cantonment, Ludhiana, and Jammu Tawi stations and the trip will cost Rs 1,630 for the chair car and Rs 3,015 in the air-conditioned bogies. The first Vande Bharat Express runs between Delhi and Varanasi, according to PTI. The train is equipped with WiFi facilities, bio-vacuum toilets, GPS-based infotainment, camera surveillance, among other things.

A Navratri gift for my sisters and brothers of Jammu as well as devotees of Maa Vaishno Devi!



The New Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Maa Vaishno Devi, Katra will improve connectivity as well as spiritual tourism.



Congratulations to everyone! #VandeBharatMaaKeDwar pic.twitter.com/gPwqlyTARV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 3, 2019

आज नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन से माता वैष्णो देवी, कटरा के बीच चलने वाली ‘वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस’ का शुभारंभ किया।



इस ट्रेन के रूप में प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों और माता वैष्णो देवी के दर्शन के लिये जाने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को एक भेंट दी है। pic.twitter.com/yl3kPTSWW2 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 3, 2019

