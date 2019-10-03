The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested two top officials of the real estate company Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited, or HDIL, in the PMC Bank case, The Economic Times reported. The authorities also seized property worth Rs 3,500 crore in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the company.

One of those arrested, Rakesh Wadhawan, is the executive chairman of the company and the other, Sarang Wadhawan, is the managing director. They were named in a first information report filed on Monday. Officials of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank were also named in the FIR for loan default reportedly up to Rs 4,300 crore.

A special investigation team has been formed to conduct inquiries into the case, the police said on Monday.

The police had issued a lookout notice against the two HDIL officials and reportedly asked immigration officials to make sure they were not allowed to leave the country, according to India Today.

