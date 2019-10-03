The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday filed a chargesheet in the case related to the alleged gangrape of a woman in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh in 2017. This is a separate rape case from the one filed against former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who also allegedly raped the woman when she was a minor, in June 2017.

The Delhi court hearing the case listed it for October 10, after the investigation agency sought time to file additional documents and list of witnesses to be examined in support of the prosecution version.

The CBI named three persons as accused in the chargesheet – Naresh Tiwari, Brijesh Yadav Singh and Shubham Singh. All three individuals are currently out on bail.

The CBI asserted in the chargesheet that the trio kidnapped and gangraped the woman a week after the June 4, 2017 incident, when Sengar had allegedly raped her. Shubham Singh is the son of Shashi Singh, who had allegedly lured the woman to Sengar’s residence on June 4, 2017.

The Unnao rape complainant was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi recently. She had been there since being airlifted from Lucknow for treatment in August, weeks after she was in a car crash in July.

Sengar has been in jail since April 2018 in connection with the rape case. The complainant and her family had alleged that the car crash was orchestrated by the former BJP leader.

On September 29, a court in Delhi asked the Delhi Commission of Women to help the family of the complainant find her accommodation in the national Capital. The district judge gave the order during in-camera proceedings of the case after the woman’s lawyer told the court that house owners were unwilling to give homes on rent to the family even for a short duration due to the case.

