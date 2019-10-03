Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday filed his nomination from Worli constituency in South Mumbai for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, PTI reported. The eldest son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray declared assets worth Rs 16.05 crore.

According to the affidavit filed, 29-year-old Thackeray declared movable assets worth Rs 11.38 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 4.67 crore. This includes cash, bank deposits, investment in bonds, and a BMW car valued at Rs 6.5 lakh. The president of Yuva Sena, the party’s youth wing, also owns jewellery, bullion and other valuables worth Rs 64.65 lakh.

His immovable assets include five plots of land in Bilawle, Taluka Khalapur, Raigad district, two shops in Thane, self-acquired property and inherited assets, The Hindu reported.

Thackeray has no criminal cases pending against him.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray held a road show from the Shiv Sena office in Lower Parel to the election commission’s local office in Worli Naka before filing his nomination. He will be the first member of the Thackeray family to fight an election.

Aaditya Thackeray was accompanied by his father Uddhav, mother Rashmi, brother Tejas, senior Shiv Sena leaders, and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

The Worli seat is currently held by Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Shinde.

Maharashtra will vote to elect a new Assembly on October 21, and votes will be counted on October 24.

