Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s eldest son Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said he would contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Worli seat in South Mumbai, PTI reported. Aaditya Thackeray made the announcement at a party rally, confirming news reports from earlier in the day.

He will be the first member of the Thackeray family to fight an election. Aaditya Thackeray is the president of Yuva Sena, the party’s youth wing, at present. The Worli seat is currently held by Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Shinde.

Maharashtra will vote to elect a new Assembly on October 21, and votes will be counted on October 24.

“I am sure of victory as I have the blessings of you all,” Aaditya Thackeray told the gathering. The Shiv Sena has been projecting Aaditya as the chief ministerial face if the party wins the highest number of seats.

On Saturday, Uddhav Thackeray had said he had promised his late father Balasaheb Thackeray that one day Maharashtra would have a chief minister from the Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena have finalised the seat-sharing agreement, BJP leader and state minister Chandrakant Patil said. The arrangement will be announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray in a joint statement, Patil said.