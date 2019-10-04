The big news: Sheikh Hasina says Bangladesh is not concerned about NRC, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: CBI filed a chargesheet against three accused in Unnao rape case, and Mahatma Gandhi’s remains were stolen from a museum in Madhya Pradesh.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Not worried about NRC, had a talk with Modi in New York,’ says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina: Last week, the Indian prime minister reportedly assured her that the exercise to update the citizens’ register in Assam would have no impact on her country.
- CBI files chargesheet against three accused in Unnao gangrape case: This is a separate rape case from the one filed against MLA and former BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
- Mahatma Gandhi poster defaced, his remains stolen from museum in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district: Police lodged a case after a complaint filed by Congress District President Gurmeet Singh Mangu.
- Aaditya Thackeray declares assets worth Rs 16 crore ahead of Maharashtra elections, says BMW costs Rs 6.5 lakh: The Shiv Sena leader filed his nomination earlier in the day from Worli constituency in South Mumbai.
- RBI again increases withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000: The central bank said the new relaxation will allow 70% of the customers of PMC bank to withdraw their entire account balance.
- Manmohan Singh accepts Punjab CM’s invitation to join first group of Kartarpur pilgrims: The Punjab CMO said that President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi will attend Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations.
- Haryana Congress leader Ashok Tanwar resigns from all election committees after not getting a seat: In a letter to Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Tanwar said he had taken the decision to step down with ‘immense pain’.
- Court extends judicial custody of rape-accused BJP leader Chinmayanand till October 16: Chinmayanand’s counsel requested the Shahjahanpur court to provide him Category A facilities inside the jail.
- Kashmir politicians will be released from detention ‘one by one’, says adviser to J&K governor: Detained political leaders in Jammu have reportedly been released.
- At least four officers killed in knife attack at Paris police headquarters: Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo confirmed that multiple people were fatally wounded.