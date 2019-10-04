A look at the headlines right now:

‘Not worried about NRC, had a talk with Modi in New York,’ says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina: Last week, the Indian prime minister reportedly assured her that the exercise to update the citizens’ register in Assam would have no impact on her country. CBI files chargesheet against three accused in Unnao gangrape case: This is a separate rape case from the one filed against MLA and former BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Mahatma Gandhi poster defaced, his remains stolen from museum in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district: Police lodged a case after a complaint filed by Congress District President Gurmeet Singh Mangu. Aaditya Thackeray declares assets worth Rs 16 crore ahead of Maharashtra elections, says BMW costs Rs 6.5 lakh: The Shiv Sena leader filed his nomination earlier in the day from Worli constituency in South Mumbai. RBI again increases withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000: The central bank said the new relaxation will allow 70% of the customers of PMC bank to withdraw their entire account balance. Manmohan Singh accepts Punjab CM’s invitation to join first group of Kartarpur pilgrims: The Punjab CMO said that President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi will attend Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations. Haryana Congress leader Ashok Tanwar resigns from all election committees after not getting a seat: In a letter to Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Tanwar said he had taken the decision to step down with ‘immense pain’. Court extends judicial custody of rape-accused BJP leader Chinmayanand till October 16: Chinmayanand’s counsel requested the Shahjahanpur court to provide him Category A facilities inside the jail. Kashmir politicians will be released from detention ‘one by one’, says adviser to J&K governor: Detained political leaders in Jammu have reportedly been released. At least four officers killed in knife attack at Paris police headquarters: Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo confirmed that multiple people were fatally wounded.