The Reserve Bank of India on Friday lowered the repo rate, or the interest rate at which it lends to commercial banks, by 25 basis points to 5.15%. This is the fifth time this year that the central bank has cut the rate. The revision is likely to lower interest rates on new bank loans.

The reverse repo rate, too, was lowered to 4.90%. The reverse repo rate is the rate at which the central bank borrows money from commercial banks. All six members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously for a rate cut, reported NDTV.

The Monetary Policy Committee also lowered Gross Domestic Product growth rate to 6.1% from 6.9%. For 2020-’21, the GDP outlook has been revised to 7.2%.

More details to follow.

