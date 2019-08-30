India’s Gross Domestic Product growth slipped to 5% in the April-June quarter, government data showed on Friday. This is the fourth straight quarter of slower growth and the slowest growth in over six years. However, the slowdown was in line with what most economist polls had predicted.

India had lost its tag of the fastest growing major economy to China in the last quarter of 2018-’19 after the growth rate in its Gross Domestic Product declined to 5.8%. United States-based financial services company Moody’s last week downgraded India’s projected GDP Product growth rate to 6.2% for 2019-’20.

Last week, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to boost the economy, less than two months after presenting the Union Budget. The Reserve Bank of India had also announced last week that it will give the central government Rs 1.76 lakh crore of its dividend and surplus reserves.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.