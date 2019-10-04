The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik and others before a Delhi court in connection with a case related to funding of separatists and militant groups, PTI reported.

The agency also named Kashmiri separatists Shabir Shah, Asiya Andrabi, Masarat Alam Bhat as accused in the chargesheet. Three of them, along with Malik, were arrested in June. The 3,000-page chargesheet claimed that the Pakistan High Commission supported separatists by transferring funds via financial conduits to create unrest in Kashmir.

Special Public Prosecutor Sidharth Luthra told the news agency that former Jammu and Kashmir MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as “Engineer Rashid”, was also named in the chargesheet. Rashid’s name had come up during the investigation of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who the NIA had arrested earlier in the year for allegedly supplying money to terror groups and separatists in the Valley.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal will hear the case on October 23.

In May 2017, the NIA registered a case against members of Jammat-ud-Dawa, Duktaran-e-Millat, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and other separatist groups and leaders in the state for allegedly raising, receiving and collecting funds to fuel separatist and terrorist activities, conspiracy to cause disruption in the Valley, and waging war against India.

Yasin Malik’s Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front was banned in March for allegedly promoting secessionist activities.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.